Warrant: Man stabbed child - 1:45 pm updated:
A 28-year-old father stands charged in the attempted murder of his 1-year-old son, who was stabbed with a kitchen knife, New Hanover County authorities said. The man, who has ties to Sampson County, is behind bars on several felony charges and a $2.5 million bond as the child remains in critical condition.
