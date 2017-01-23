Vertex announces plans to increase workforce by 25%
Vertex Rail Manufacturing announced on its website today that it will increase its workforce by 25 percent over the next six to eight weeks. The release states that Vertex does not share its employment statistics for competitive reasons, but that the added number of employees will assist in new car production.
