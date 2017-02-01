US Marshals arrest duo wanted in Pender County at a Wilmington Walmart

US Marshals arrest duo wanted in Pender County at a Wilmington W - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Bonnie Suzanne Hewett, wanted by the Pender County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Tuesday night at a Walmart in Wilmington Charles Grant Wilson, wanted in Pender County, was arrested Tuesday night at a Walmart in Wilmington US Marshals, with the assistance of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, NC Department of Public Safety and the SBI arrested two people Tuesday night wanted in Pender County. Charles Grant Wilson and Bonnie Suzanne Hewett were arrested at the Walmart located off Market Street in Wilmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

