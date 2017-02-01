US Marshals arrest duo wanted in Pend...

US Marshals arrest duo wanted in Pender County at a Wilmington Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

US Marshals arrest duo wanted in Pender County at a Wilmington W - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Bonnie Suzanne Hewett, wanted by the Pender County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Tuesday night at a Walmart in Wilmington Charles Grant Wilson, wanted in Pender County, was arrested Tuesday night at a Walmart in Wilmington US Marshals, with the assistance of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, NC Department of Public Safety and the SBI arrested two people Tuesday night wanted in Pender County. Charles Grant Wilson and Bonnie Suzanne Hewett were arrested at the Walmart located off Market Street in Wilmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC