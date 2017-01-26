UNC-Wilmington reaches 20 wins, stay unbeaten in Colonial
Chris Flemmings led with 18 points and six players reached double figures as UNC-Wilmington broke away from James Madison 87-76 on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Seahawks shot 55 percent from the field, with 16 3-pointers, and have notched back-to-back 20-win seasons for the second time in school history.
Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
