UNC-Wilmington reaches 20 wins, stay unbeaten in Colonial

Chris Flemmings led with 18 points and six players reached double figures as UNC-Wilmington broke away from James Madison 87-76 on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Seahawks shot 55 percent from the field, with 16 3-pointers, and have notched back-to-back 20-win seasons for the second time in school history.

