UNC-Wilmington beats Elon 79-63 behind Flemmings, Bryce

Chris Flemmings scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, C.J. Bryce added 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and UNC-Wilmington pulled away early to beat Elon 79-63 on Monday night. Denzel Ingram scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Devontae Cacok grabbed 15 rebounds and made four steals, and the Seahawks outrebounded the Phoenix 41-29, including 17-5 on offensive boards, resulting in 16 second-chance points.

