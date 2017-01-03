UNC Wilmington beats Drexel 90-72 to start 3-0 in CAA

Devontae Cacok scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Denzel Ingram added another 22 points and UNC Wilmington rolled to a 90-72 victory over Drexel on Thursday night. Cacok shot 9 of 10 from the floor while Ingram finished 8 of 14, made six 3-pointers, and had five assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.