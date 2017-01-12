Two United Blood Nation gang members sentenced to prison time
Two validated United Blood Nation gang members are heading to prison after pleading guilty in New Hanover County court Tuesday in unrelated incidents. According to the District Attorney's Office, Christopher "Gutta" reed, 25, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to attempted interfering with an electronic device and was sentenced as a habitual felon.
Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
