To design the 'Loving' set, it helped to have grown up near the locations
For production designer Chad Keith it wasn't a stretch to re-create 1950s and 1960s Virginia for the film "Loving." "Growing up in the South, where things happen slower than the rest of the country, there are still places like that, that are around where my family grew up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC