To design the 'Loving' set, it helped...

To design the 'Loving' set, it helped to have grown up near the locations

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

For production designer Chad Keith it wasn't a stretch to re-create 1950s and 1960s Virginia for the film "Loving." "Growing up in the South, where things happen slower than the rest of the country, there are still places like that, that are around where my family grew up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) 14 hr bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
Kelly Lynn Cole Nov '16 Boo 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC