The doll that cornered the market in the 1970s

The doll that cornered the market in the 1970s

The doll had long eye lashes, black pupil-less eyes that opened and closed by tilting her head and trendy a-line dresses with matching rubber dress shoes. Crissy's hair could be extended to any length with a slight pull, then shortened again by twisting a dial on her back.

