Take care of your old Christmas tree: Eugene Ashley High NJROTC's 'Holiday Haul Away'
It's about that time of year, we've started the new year, and there may be more needles on your floor than your Christmas tree. Eugene Ashley High School's NJROTC program is offering a service to take the tree of your hands and recycle it.
