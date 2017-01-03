Suspect in Wilmington kidnapping, rape incident makes first court appearance

A validated gang member arrested in connection to a violent kidnapping and sexual assault in Wilmington made his first appearance in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday. Titus Nafis Lee, 19, of Wilmington, was taken into custody by US Marshals on Dec. 7, 2016 after Wilmington Police Department detectives secured warrants for two counts each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape.

