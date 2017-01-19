Susi Hamilton named to Coopera s cabinet
Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Rep. Susi Hamilton to lead the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The department oversees state parks, the NC Zoo, NC Aquariums, as well as other museums, historic sites and more.
