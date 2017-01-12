Sophia Bush Gets Candid About Her Mar...

Sophia Bush Gets Candid About Her Marriage To Chad Michael Murray

If you ever think that your breakup drama is too much to handle, just remember that Sophia Bush had to pretend to like Chad Michael Murray on camera for years on One Tree Hill - after they'd broken up. The Chicago P.D. actress, who rarely talks about her ex, has penned an essay in Cosmopolitan that reveals exactly what that the short-lived marriage taught her.

