Second arrest made in Hampstead home break-in, stolen items sold online

Deputies say Tyler Owen Smith, 25, of Wilmington, is charged with First Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods and two counts of Felony Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle. Deputies say investigators discovered Legwin and Smith had posted the stolen items on buy, trade and sell web sites.

