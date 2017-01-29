Salvation Army to celebrate 130th anniversary with commemoration, doughnuts

Marjor Richard Watts said on January 30, 1887, The Salvation Army led by Captains Couburn and Adjutant William Beall marched into Wilmington claiming it for God and declaring war against sin at Maginney's Hall at 4th and Princes. In various facilities during the past 130 years, The Salvation Army has operated an Emergency Home for Girls, a church, various men's shelters, a Home and Hospital for single women's and social service centers.

