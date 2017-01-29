Salvation Army to celebrate 130th anniversary with commemoration, doughnuts
Marjor Richard Watts said on January 30, 1887, The Salvation Army led by Captains Couburn and Adjutant William Beall marched into Wilmington claiming it for God and declaring war against sin at Maginney's Hall at 4th and Princes. In various facilities during the past 130 years, The Salvation Army has operated an Emergency Home for Girls, a church, various men's shelters, a Home and Hospital for single women's and social service centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC