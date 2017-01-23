Rep. Hamilton named to state position
Gov. Roy Cooper has pulled District 18 Rep. Susi Hamilton, D-Wilmington, out of her seat to serve in his administration as Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Brunswick Beacon, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brunswick Beacon.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC