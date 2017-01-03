publisher adds Wilmington to responsi...

publisher adds Wilmington to responsibilities Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun Journal

Sun Journal Publisher Mike Distelhorst has been named publisher of the StarNews of Wilmington, adding it to the Sun Journal and six other Eastern North Carolina newspapers under his direction. Sun Journal Publisher Mike Distelhorst has been named publisher of the StarNews of Wilmington, adding it to the Sun Journal and six other Eastern North Carolina newspapers under his direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Sat Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC