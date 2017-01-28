Public library holds family day of di...

Public library holds family day of diversity and acceptance

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

YWCA Lower Cape Fear, Be the Bridge, the CHANGE group of Wilmington and the New Hanover County Public Library teamed up to hold a family day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event took place at the New Hanover County Public Library in Downtown Wilmington and featured several different activities for families to enjoy. The goal was to provide a day that families can educate themselves and their children on the legacy of Dr. King while having some fun in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Thu John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,364,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC