Public library holds family day of diversity and acceptance

YWCA Lower Cape Fear, Be the Bridge, the CHANGE group of Wilmington and the New Hanover County Public Library teamed up to hold a family day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event took place at the New Hanover County Public Library in Downtown Wilmington and featured several different activities for families to enjoy. The goal was to provide a day that families can educate themselves and their children on the legacy of Dr. King while having some fun in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.