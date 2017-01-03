Port of Wilmington to add two new cranes in 2018
Officials with North Carolina Ports announced Monday that they've purchased two new cranes, with an option for two more, for the Port of Wilmington in an effort to expand capacity and improve the efficiency of loading and unloading larger ships. The new Panamax cranes are expected to arrive in the spring of 2018 and will cost a total of $27.4 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC