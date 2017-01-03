Port of Wilmington to add two new cra...

Port of Wilmington to add two new cranes in 2018

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Officials with North Carolina Ports announced Monday that they've purchased two new cranes, with an option for two more, for the Port of Wilmington in an effort to expand capacity and improve the efficiency of loading and unloading larger ships. The new Panamax cranes are expected to arrive in the spring of 2018 and will cost a total of $27.4 million.

