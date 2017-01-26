New sales manager named -
U.S. Cellular has named Luis Vargas sales manager for the Clinton store at 360 Northeast Blvd. Vargas leads store associates to help customers get the exact plan and device to meet their needs and show them how wireless technology can simplify and enhance their life or business. Vargas has more than four years of wireless experience.
