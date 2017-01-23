New Hanover Co. analyzing site for potential development
New Hanover County Commissioners are considering redeveloping an area of downtown Wilmington despite the fact that right now, the potential site is owned by the U.S. government. The development is part of the Project Grace initiative, an ambitious plan which hopes to place more downtown areas into privately-owned hands.
