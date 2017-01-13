Nestor Alonso De Los Santos-Hernandez

A Wilmington man will spend at least 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree rape and indecent liberties with a child. Nestor Alonso De Los Santos-Hernandez, 23, was dating an adult family member of the victim.

