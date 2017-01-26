NCTDA expo, trade show set for March 3-5

NCTDA expo, trade show set for March 3-5

Thursday

The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association will induct John Bolt and Leornard Turnage of Wilson N.C.-based ITCO Tire into its Hall of Fame during the group's annual expo and trade show March 3 in Raleigh. Also during event, the NCTDA will honor John Allen of Hughes Bros.

