Murder suspect from New Jersey arrested in Wilmington
U.S. Marshals say Franklin was wanted by Paterson, NJ police for the September murder of a 21-year-old man. The U.S. Marshals in NJ found out that Franklin was in the Wilmington area and requested assistance from U.S. Marshals here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Wed
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC