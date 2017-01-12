A documentary about the role of money in politics, which stars North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis, will be shown in Wilmington. In Democracy for Sale , Galifianakis returns to his home state to investigate "how North Carolina has become a bellwether for how the money of a few has come to dominate our democracy," according to the film's website.

