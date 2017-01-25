McDonalds to give away bottles of Special Sauce Thursday
In order to entice customers back into its stores and promote two new sandwich variations, McDonald's is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark "special sauce" on Thursday. In Wilmington, bottles will be given away at the McDonald's on 822 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC