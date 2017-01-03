Man searching for missing dog after w...

Man searching for missing dog after wreck on I-95

14 hrs ago

Interstate 95 northbound, near the Jimmy DeLoach interchange, turned into a parking lot after a chain reaction crash Monday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol, four cars were involved and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

