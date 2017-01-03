Man searching for missing dog after wreck on I-95
Interstate 95 northbound, near the Jimmy DeLoach interchange, turned into a parking lot after a chain reaction crash Monday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol, four cars were involved and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC