Man charged with robbing NewBridge bank twice and other businesses
About 30 minutes after the NewBridge bank was robbed yesterday afternoon, Wilmington police say they had the man responsible in custody. Police say Michael Shayne Rollins, 36, walked into the NewBridge Bank on South College Road and pointed a gun at the teller .
