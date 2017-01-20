Lowea s Home Improvement hiring for 100+ seasonal jobs
The company is looking to hire more than 100 seasonal employees for stores in Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick counties. Positions include cashiers, lawn and garden employees, loaders, and stockers.
