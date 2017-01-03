Justin Hayward of Moody Blues performing in Wilmington
Singer-songwriter Justin Hayward brings his The Wind of Heaven Tour to Wilmington in support of his latest album release All The Way. Justin will be performing new songs from the album as well as Moody Blues favorites when the tour makes a stop at The Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington on Sunday, February 17. Justin will be joined by special guest Mike Dawes.
