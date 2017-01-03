in Court: Suspect in deadly Oleander Dr. hit-and-run makes first appearance
A Wilmington man charged in a deadly hit-and-run on Oleander Drive last week made his first court appearance in New Hanover County Tuesday afternoon. Joshua Krag Roydes, 29, of Wilmington, was struck and killed in the 5400 block of Oleander Drive , near the Hops Supply Co., last Friday morning.
