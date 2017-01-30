Group supporting local youth celebrat...

Group supporting local youth celebrates 55 years

The Goldsboro Chapter Continental Societies recently celebrated 55 years of service to children and youth in Goldsboro and surrounding counties at a luncheon at the Holy Ghost Drawing Center-Community Crisis Center. From left are Jacalyn Rhodes-Wilmington, N.C. chapter; Vernetta Corbett, president of the Wilmington chapter; Jean Roach, mid-Atlantic regional director, Continental Societies, Inc.; Vernal Best, Goldsboro chapter ad local Hall of Fame inductee; Betty Rhodes, Wilmington chapter; Comatha B. Johnson, Goldsboro chapter anniversary chairperson; and Angelia Rhodes, Wilmington, N.C., chapter.

