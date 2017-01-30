Group supporting local youth celebrates 55 years
The Goldsboro Chapter Continental Societies recently celebrated 55 years of service to children and youth in Goldsboro and surrounding counties at a luncheon at the Holy Ghost Drawing Center-Community Crisis Center. From left are Jacalyn Rhodes-Wilmington, N.C. chapter; Vernetta Corbett, president of the Wilmington chapter; Jean Roach, mid-Atlantic regional director, Continental Societies, Inc.; Vernal Best, Goldsboro chapter ad local Hall of Fame inductee; Betty Rhodes, Wilmington chapter; Comatha B. Johnson, Goldsboro chapter anniversary chairperson; and Angelia Rhodes, Wilmington, N.C., chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC