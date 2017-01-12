Greek shipping companies fined $2.7 million after inspection at Port of Wilmington

Two Greek shipping companies were sentenced today to pay corporate penalties totaling $2.7 million after being convicted for obstructing justice, violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, tampering with witnesses and conspiracy. The case stems from an inspection of the M/V Ocean Hope, a large cargo ship, conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard at the Port of Wilmington in July 2015.

