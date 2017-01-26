GLOW aims to inspire students with me...

GLOW aims to inspire students with meet and greet

Yesterday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Students at the GLOW charter school for girls in Wilmington are attending a special screening of Hidden Figures Wednesday morning followed by a meet and greet luncheon with top female scientists. The film depicts the true story of several African American women who helped make the first NASA missions a success.

