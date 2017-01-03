From fog to snow, Wrightsville on weather - rollercoaster'
From heavy fog to a 70-degree January day to below-freezing temperatures, Wrightsville Beach welcomed the New Year with a string of fluctuating weather that includes a potential snowfall for this coming weekend. The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Wednesday announced that confidence has increased for an accumulating snowfall on the night of Friday, Jan. 6 and into Saturday morning for areas in southeastern North Carolina and South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC