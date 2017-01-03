Former MLB player Brain McRae is the ...

Former MLB player Brain McRae is the keynote speaker for Leland Hot Stove League Banquet.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Former MLB player Brain McRae is the keynote speaker for Leland - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Former Major League Baseball Player Brain McRae is the keynote speaker for the 13th Leland Hot Stove League Banquet. The event will be held Jan. 14th at the North Brunswick High School Auxiliary Gymnasium starting at 6:30 p.m. McRae played for the Royals, Mets, Cubs, Rockies, and Blue Jays over his 10-year major league career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Sat Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,899

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC