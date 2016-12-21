Food 1 mins ago 4:36 a.m.2 NC cities named to Top 10 for beer lovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Looking to catch a great local brew in the Carolinas? Then we have some good news for you. According to a recent study by SmartAsset.com , Asheville is the top city in the nation for beer drinkers, while Wilmington, North Carolina was tied for seventh best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
