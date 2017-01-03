First six weeks of college are rape "red zone" for freshmen
According to officials at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, the first month and a half of college is the time when freshmen women are most likely to be raped or experience attempted rape. A spokesperson for UNCW said incoming freshmen often aren't accustomed to looking out for themselves, and they don't have all the facts on the best ways to prevent rape.
