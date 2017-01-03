First six weeks of college are rape "...

First six weeks of college are rape "red zone" for freshmen

According to officials at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, the first month and a half of college is the time when freshmen women are most likely to be raped or experience attempted rape. A spokesperson for UNCW said incoming freshmen often aren't accustomed to looking out for themselves, and they don't have all the facts on the best ways to prevent rape.

