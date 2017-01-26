First at Four: Take a walking tour an...

First at Four: Take a walking tour and learn about Wilmington's past

The director of the Cape Historical Institute, Bernhard Thuersam, gives guided tours of downtown Wilmington that shed light on the area's Civil War era history. Thuersam stopped by our studio to tell us about some of the Port City's history including the Gabriel Boney, Jr., monument to the Soldiers of the Confederacy.

