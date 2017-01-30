First at Four: 'Gifted in Rhythm and Life' to hold Dance-a-thon this weekend

The event, held Saturday, February 4, at the Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center in Downtown Wilmington, supports the group and will also raise money for the Lupus Foundation of North America- North Carolina Chapter. According to Cassandra McNeil, members of G.i.R.L. learn various dance styles such as creative movement/dance, Modern, Ballet, Jazz, Hip-Hop, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.