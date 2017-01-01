Family of shooting victim seeks to he...

Family of shooting victim seeks to help youth

Following Williams' death, his family and other community members created a non-profit organization to offer different paths in life other than violence. Friends, family and others came to speak at an event in honor of Williams on Sunday to speak about violence among the youth in Wilmington and find some closure in knowing their organization can help others.

Wilmington, NC

