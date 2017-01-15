Dozens gathered to honor Ebonee Spears.
On the anniversary of her disappearance, family and friends came to the Carolina Gymnastics Academy in Wilmington, where Ebonee used to work, to honor her and spread hope. While her family spent the day remembering her, the search for their daughter, sister and cousin, is still on their minds.
