Deputies seize Black Panther weapons during news conference at courthouse
A news conference held by members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party on the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse ended Sunday when law enforcement arrived and seized members' firearms. A New Hanover County deputy informed the group's leader Dr. Alli Muhammad that the group was violating local and state law by being on the courthouse property armed.
