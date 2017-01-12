Contract for Riverwalk repairs on cit...

Contract for Riverwalk repairs on city council agenda

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution awarding the $662,000 contract to Civil Work Contracting, LLC. The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote during its meeting Tuesday on a resolution awarding the $662,000 contract to Civil Work Contracting, LLC. The project will include the demolition and replacement of more than 5,000 feet of wood decking adjacent to the Best Western Coastline Inn and the Whaling Wall, and the installation of a new steel bulkhead wall for structural support of the existing deteriorating wooden bulkhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC