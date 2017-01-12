Contract for Riverwalk repairs on city council agenda
The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution awarding the $662,000 contract to Civil Work Contracting, LLC. The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote during its meeting Tuesday on a resolution awarding the $662,000 contract to Civil Work Contracting, LLC. The project will include the demolition and replacement of more than 5,000 feet of wood decking adjacent to the Best Western Coastline Inn and the Whaling Wall, and the installation of a new steel bulkhead wall for structural support of the existing deteriorating wooden bulkhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC