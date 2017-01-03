Confidence growing in snow forecast

The much-talked about late-week storm is still 3-4 days out, and has not even formed in the Gulf of Mexico yet, so while I am confident some snow is coming our way late Friday into Saturday, the exact details - as in how much for any one location - is still very much up for debate and I'm not in a position to get nailed down on that just yet. Snow is a very emotional forecast; people tend to get a little crazy - in a good way - when the word is even mentioned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.