Confidence growing in snow forecast

Confidence growing in snow forecast

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The much-talked about late-week storm is still 3-4 days out, and has not even formed in the Gulf of Mexico yet, so while I am confident some snow is coming our way late Friday into Saturday, the exact details - as in how much for any one location - is still very much up for debate and I'm not in a position to get nailed down on that just yet. Snow is a very emotional forecast; people tend to get a little crazy - in a good way - when the word is even mentioned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) 17 hr bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
Kelly Lynn Cole Nov '16 Boo 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC