Confidence growing in snow forecast
The much-talked about late-week storm is still 3-4 days out, and has not even formed in the Gulf of Mexico yet, so while I am confident some snow is coming our way late Friday into Saturday, the exact details - as in how much for any one location - is still very much up for debate and I'm not in a position to get nailed down on that just yet. Snow is a very emotional forecast; people tend to get a little crazy - in a good way - when the word is even mentioned.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|17 hr
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
