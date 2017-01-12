Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney coming to Wilmington
Fresh off a national championship victory against Alabama, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is coming to Wilmington. Swinney will speak at the Port City Community Church Thursday, February 23rd as the featured speaker for a fund raising event for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
