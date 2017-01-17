Cacok sets conference record with 24 ...

Cacok sets conference record with 24 rebounds in UNCW win

Devontae Cacok scored 12 points and set a Colonial Athletic Association record with 24 rebounds, helping UNC Wilmington stay perfect in conference with an 87-74 win over Drexel on Saturday. Cacok, whose previous career-high rebounding was 16, broke the school record and conference record late in the second half as the Seahawks cruised to their ninth straight home win, tying the best mark in program history.

