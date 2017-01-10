Brunswick County officials work to bring in more jobs and services
The Brunswick County Economic Development Advisory Commission met Tuesday morning for their first meeting of the new year. Representatives in a variety of sectors including workforce, education, and healthcare industries were a part of the conversation.
