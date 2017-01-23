Blown transformer leaves nearly 3,000 without power in Wilmington
According to New Hanover County Dispatch officials, a transformer near the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Troy Drive blew just after 10 a.m. Multiple traffic lights are out in the affected areas, which include Shipyard Boulevard, Independence Boulevard, and 17th Street. Motorists are urged to use caution and treat the intersections as a 4-way stop.
