Black Panthers get 8 of 10 guns back ...

Black Panthers get 8 of 10 guns back from New Hanover Co. Sheriffa s Office

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, which led events in Wilmington over the weekend, got back eight of 10 firearms confiscated Sunday by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office , sheriff's spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC