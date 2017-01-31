Black Panthers get 8 of 10 guns back from New Hanover Co. Sheriffa s Office
Members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, which led events in Wilmington over the weekend, got back eight of 10 firearms confiscated Sunday by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office , sheriff's spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC